Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Buys 439,134 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 439,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00.

PRPL stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $899.51 million, a P/E ratio of 224.00, a P/E/G ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRPL. Truist reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

