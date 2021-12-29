Insider Buying: Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Buys 31,187 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Matthew Wakefield bought 31,187 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,291.71 ($13,834.80).

LON:OBD traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 33.25 ($0.45). 161,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,725. The stock has a market cap of £33.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.19. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

