Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Purchases 725,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Jonathan Moulds bought 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £645,250 ($867,388.09).

Shares of LIT stock traded up GBX 3.61 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95.61 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 508,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,497. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.49 million and a PE ratio of 21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a one year low of GBX 61.11 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.20.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

