Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Purchases 725,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Jonathan Moulds bought 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £645,250 ($867,388.09).
Shares of LIT stock traded up GBX 3.61 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95.61 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 508,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,497. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.49 million and a PE ratio of 21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a one year low of GBX 61.11 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.20.
About Litigation Capital Management
