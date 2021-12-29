Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 4.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 105,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,828,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

INO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

