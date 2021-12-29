Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.45 and traded as low as C$9.39. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 28,569 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

