Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NYSE:INGR opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 53.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.