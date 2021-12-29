Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.40.

NYSE INGR opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

