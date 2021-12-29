Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ingles Markets stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Ingles Markets worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

