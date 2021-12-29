ING Groep NV Has $307,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 537,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UA opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.