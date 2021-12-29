Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $3.68 Million Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,832.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $76.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

