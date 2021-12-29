Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $346.22 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $963.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

