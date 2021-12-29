Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,271,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

