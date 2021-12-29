Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys Shares of 7,103 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.