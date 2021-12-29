Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,424 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,197.5% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $480.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

