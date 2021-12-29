Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 882,654 shares.The stock last traded at $24.04 and had previously closed at $23.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

