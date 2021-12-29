Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.69

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.69 and traded as high as $21.85. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 116,982 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

