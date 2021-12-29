IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Trimmed by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 9,502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after buying an additional 688,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.83. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

