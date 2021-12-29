ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) versus Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Critical Contrast

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICON Public and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $2.80 billion 5.78 $332.33 million $3.93 77.88 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ICON Public and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 3 9 0 2.75 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICON Public presently has a consensus price target of $282.36, suggesting a potential downside of 7.74%. Science 37 has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Science 37’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than ICON Public.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 4.09% 15.50% 7.59% Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59%

Summary

ICON Public beats Science 37 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

