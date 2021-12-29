ichi.farm 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.50 or 0.07844349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00073286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.36 or 0.99741093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051496 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

