iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $20.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. iCAD has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.08.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 38,750 shares worth $376,625. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iCAD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of iCAD by 54.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iCAD by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

