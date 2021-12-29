IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,999,000 after purchasing an additional 486,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 377,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 286,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.37. The stock had a trading volume of 120,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,490,745. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

