IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

