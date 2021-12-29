IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. 43,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $42.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.