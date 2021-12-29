Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post sales of $21.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.15 million to $26.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $22.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HYZN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,145. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

