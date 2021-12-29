Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.67

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 14871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $53,439,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.