Human Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

