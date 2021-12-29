Human Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Human Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $207.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.34. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.48 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.