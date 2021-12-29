Human Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

