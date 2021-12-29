Human Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64.

