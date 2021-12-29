Human Investing LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

