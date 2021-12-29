Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,512,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $165.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

