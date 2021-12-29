Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.50. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 221,867 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.