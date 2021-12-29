Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 539,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 235,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

