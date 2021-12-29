Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:HNP opened at $26.27 on Monday. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

