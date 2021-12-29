H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. H&R Block accounts for 1.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in H&R Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.