Honest (HNST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,845.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $2,845.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.25 or 0.07931156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.25 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

