HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Holdings Lowered by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,431,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier makes up 19.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 7.65% of HollyFrontier worth $411,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 618.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. 4,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.67.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

