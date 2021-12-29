Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by 67.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

HIFS stock opened at $404.00 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $210.76 and a 1-year high of $406.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.99. The company has a market capitalization of $860.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

