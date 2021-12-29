Heron Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 25.5% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 51,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

