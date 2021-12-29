Heron Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $177.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,385. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.08. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.