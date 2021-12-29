Heron Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,185. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

