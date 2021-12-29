Heron Financial Group LLC Has $1 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,672,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE SEE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

