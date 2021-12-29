Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $7,936,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

NYSE:PKG opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.