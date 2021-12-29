Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25.

