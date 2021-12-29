Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,100 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lumentum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lumentum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lumentum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

