Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $192.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,043. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

