Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $76,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 26,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.