Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $133,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

