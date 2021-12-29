Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 128.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.