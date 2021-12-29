HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Head to Head Contrast

HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HemaCare and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HemaCare N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS -55.87% -278.24% -39.51%

This table compares HemaCare and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 1.90 -$29.66 million ($1.86) -2.47

HemaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HemaCare and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 308.51%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than HemaCare.

About HemaCare

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

